Last Gasp Licenses Keiichi Koike's Ultra Heaven Manga Collection

ICv2 reported on Monday thathas licensed'smanga.

The company will publish the manga in three volumes. It is currently translating the manga but has not yet announced its final format, pricing, or release date. According to ICv2 Ultra Heaven is a "science fiction saga," and "is strongly influenced by Koike's experiences with hallucinogenic drugs."

Koike launched the manga in 2001 after publishing a four-chapter story with the same title in 1998. Enterbrain shipped the third compiled volume of the manga in November 2009.

Last Gasp Publishing released Keiichi Koike 's Heaven's Door: Extra Works collection of short manga in English in 2022. Ajani Oloye translated the collection and Colin Turner edited it. Kadokawa published the Heaven's Door: Extra Works book in Japan in July 2016. Koike had also released a similar Heaven's Door short manga collection in 2003.

Koike won the Tezuka Award at the age of 16 in 1976.

