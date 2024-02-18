News
Live-Action 1122: For a Happy Marriage Series Unveils More Cast
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X/Twitter account for the live-action series of Peko Watanabe's 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga revealed more cast members on Sunday.
Hokuto Yoshino (The Rampage from Exile Tribe) plays Rei Ikebata (right in image below), a therapist at a women's sex shop, who stirs Ichiko's emotions.
The cast for Ichiko's friends are:
Perviously announced cast are:
- Masaki Okada as Otoya Aihara
- Mitsuki Takahata as Ichiko Aihara
- Nanase Nishino as Mizuki Kashiwagi
- Kengo Kōra as Shirō Kashiwagi
- Sōjirō Chiba as Mizuki
The series will premiere in June on Amazon Prime Video.
Rikiya Imaizumi is directing the series, with scripts by his wife Kaori Imaizumi. Junko Satō is credited for planning and producing. The studio murmur is presenting the project with Lat-Lon credited for production.Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Ichiko Aihara. Husband: Otoya Aihara. They have been married for seven years, and they get along well, but they are sexless and have no children, so they agree on the "permission of extramarital love (official affair)" system. Otoya has an "affair" named Mitsuki and Ichiko is aware of it. Looking at Otoya who is in the state of lovey-dovey with Mitsuki, Ichiko has begun to change, too... In this new series, the author of "Nikotama", Peko Watanabe tells a story of lies and truth in marriage. Whether or not you want to get married, we hope that the real life of this couple in their 30s can reach everyone who thinks about "marriage."
Watanabe launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in July 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released all seven volumes in English. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019.
Sources: 1122: For a Happy Marriage live-action series' X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie