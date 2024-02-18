Live-Action 1122: For a Happy Marriage Series Unveils More Cast

Hokuto Yoshino plays man involved with Ichiko; Kurumi Nakata, Misato Ugaki, Kaho Tsuchimura play Ichiko's friends

The official X/Twitter account for the live-action series of Peko Watanabe 's 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga revealed more cast members on Sunday.

Hokuto Yoshino ( The Rampage from Exile Tribe ) plays Rei Ikebata (right in image below), a therapist at a women's sex shop, who stirs Ichiko's emotions.

The cast for Ichiko's friends are:

Kurumi Nakata as Megumi

Misato Ugaki as Yuri

Kaho Tsuchimura as Tamae

Perviously announced cast are:

Masaki Okada as Otoya Aihara

as Otoya Aihara Mitsuki Takahata as Ichiko Aihara

as Ichiko Aihara Nanase Nishino as Mizuki Kashiwagi

as Mizuki Kashiwagi Kengo Kōra as Shirō Kashiwagi

as Shirō Kashiwagi Sōjirō Chiba as Mizuki

The series will premiere in June on Amazon Prime Video .

Rikiya Imaizumi is directing the series, with scripts by his wife Kaori Imaizumi. Junko Satō is credited for planning and producing. The studio murmur is presenting the project with Lat-Lon credited for production.

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing website © Peko Watanabe, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Ichiko Aihara. Husband: Otoya Aihara. They have been married for seven years, and they get along well, but they are sexless and have no children, so they agree on the "permission of extramarital love (official affair)" system. Otoya has an "affair" named Mitsuki and Ichiko is aware of it. Looking at Otoya who is in the state of lovey-dovey with Mitsuki, Ichiko has begun to change, too... In this new series, the author of "Nikotama", Peko Watanabe tells a story of lies and truth in marriage. Whether or not you want to get married, we hope that the real life of this couple in their 30s can reach everyone who thinks about "marriage."

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watanabe launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in July 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released all seven volumes in English. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019.