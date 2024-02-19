Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Fantasy Light Novels Get TV Anime in 2024

Micro Magazine announced on Tuesday that Tsukikage and Chyko 's Let This Grieving Soul Retire! ( Nageki no Bōrei wa Intai Shitai: Saijaku Hunter ni Yoru Saikyō Party Ikusei-jutsu ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime in 2024. The announcement revealed the first two cast members, staff, teaser visual, and teaser video for the anime.

Light novel artist Chyko and the novels' manga adaptation artist Rai Hebino drew commemorative illustrations for the announcement below.

The cast includes:

Kenshō Ono as Krai Andrey



Miyu Kubota as Tino Shade



Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch , The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and is also credited as the sound director, with Saber Links on sound production. Hideki Shirane ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Aria the Scarlet Ammo , Date A Live ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūsuke Isouchi ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It ) and Shingo Fujisaki are designing the characters. Ryōhei Sataka ( Release the Spyce , D4DJ First Mix , Do It Yourself!! ) is composing the music, with Avex Pictures on music production.

Risa Tsushima is directing the art, and Shūhei Tada is credited for art setting, while Saho Yamane is credited for art setting assistance. Atsushi Furukawa is the color key artist. Yoshinori Tomo is directing the 3D. Kōsuke Tanaka is the compositing director of photography, and Masaki Utsunomiya is editing.

It's the golden age for treasure hunters—adventurers hungry for wealth, fame, power, and glory, who risk their lives in treasure vaults throughout the world. “Let's become treasure hunters.” Krai and his childhood friends swore to become the greatest of them all, but that dream should have died the day Krai realized he wasn't cut out for the job! Yet expectations continue to mount, right along with Krai's fear for his life. While his childhood friends climb closer toward their dream, this grieving soul has one simple wish: to pack it all in and retire!

is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Tsukikage began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018, and ended it in December 2018. Micro Magazine published the first print volume with illustrations by Chyko in August 2018, and published the 10th volume in May 2023. The 11th volume will ship on February 29. Sol Press licensed the novel series in 2020, but never released it. J-Novel Club announced the license rescue for the title in July 2022, and released the first volume in March 2023. J-Novel Club debuted the third novel volume on January 16.

Rai Hebino debuted the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in April 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in August 2023, and will publish the ninth volume on February 26. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and published the sixth volume in August 2023.

