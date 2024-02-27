News
Gundam F90 FF Manga Ends on March 26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga launched in June 2019
The April issue of Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Kiyoshi Imanoya, Nobuyoshi Ino, and Sejoon Kim's Mobile Suit Gundam F90 FF (Fastest Formula) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 26. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume will also ship on the same date.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
The manga launched on Gundam Ace in June 2019. Nobuyoshi Ino is writing the manga's scenario, Sejoon Kim is in charge of the character design, Yasuhiro Moriki is in charge of the mechanical design, and Kiyoshi Imanoya is drawing the manga.
The manga is part of Bandai's "F90 A to Z" project that also includes plastic models.
The original Mobile Suit Gundam F90 manga ran from 1990-1991 and had one compiled volume. The manga was a prequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime film.
Source: Gundam Ace April issue
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.