Gundam F90 FF Manga Ends on March 26

Mobile Suit Gundam F90 FF

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that Kiyoshi Imanoya, Nobuyoshi Ino, and's(Fastest Formula) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 26. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume will also ship on the same date.

The manga launched on Gundam Ace in June 2019. Nobuyoshi Ino is writing the manga's scenario, Sejoon Kim is in charge of the character design, Yasuhiro Moriki is in charge of the mechanical design , and Kiyoshi Imanoya is drawing the manga.

The manga is part of Bandai's "F90 A to Z" project that also includes plastic models.

The original Mobile Suit Gundam F90 manga ran from 1990-1991 and had one compiled volume. The manga was a prequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime film.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.