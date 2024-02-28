Fate/Apocrypha Manga Ends

Manga adaptation of light novels launched in 2016

Image via Amazon Japan © Akira Ishida, Yūichirō Higashide, Kadokawa

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine revealed on Monday that the Fate/Apocrypha manga adaptation by Akira Ishida and Yūichirō Higashide will end in the next issue.

Ishida launched the manga adaptation in Comp Ace in June 2016. Kadokawa shipped the 15th compiled book volume on October 26.

Higashide first published the Type-Moon series as a short story in the Type-Moon Ace magazine in 2011, with illustrations by Ototsugu Konoe . The series concluded in four volumes in 2014.

The anime adaptation of TYPE-MOON and Yuichiro Higashide 's Fate/Apocrypha novels premiered in Japanese television and Netflix in Japan in July 2017 and aired a total of 25 episodes and one recap episode. The first 12 episodes debuted on Netflix in the United States and Canada in multiple languages in November 2017. The anime debuted on Netflix in all other territories outside of Japan, the United States, and Canada that December. The second half debuted in the United States in February 2018.

Ishida was the artist behind the MAOYU - Archenemy and Hero manga , and the Oninagi manga .

Higashide has written the script for the Tokunana anime, the Special 7: Special Crime Investigation Unit anime, and numerous others. Higashide also penned the Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet light novel , which was adapted into two movies in 2020.



Source: Comp Ace April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.