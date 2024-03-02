Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem Manga Starts Final Arc

© TYPE-MOON, Aoi Ohmori, Ichijinsha

Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem

The April issue of'smagazine published the 58th chapter of's(Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Subspecies Singularity IV: Taboo Advent Salem: Salem of Heresy) manga on Tuesday, which signals the start of the series' final arc.

Ohmori launched the manga based on the fourth part of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Epic of Remnant" story, "Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem" (Subspecies Singularity IV: Taboo Advent Salem: Salem of Heresy), in Monthly Comic Rex in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on Tuesday.

The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game in November 2017.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.