Yagyu's Shinzo Tomi Launches New Manga

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga based on short story by Shigurui's Norio Nanjo launches on March 27

The April issue of Bungeishunju's Comic Ran magazine revealed on Tuesday that Shinzo Tomi will launch a new manga titled Rendai o Katsugu Kenshi (A Palanquin-Carrying Swordsman) in the magazine's next issue on March 27. Late writer Norio Nanjo is credited for the original work. The short story "Rendai o Katsugu Kenshi" appeared in Nanjo's 1960 collection Kenshi Hiden (Swordsman Mysteries).

The manga's story tells the strange fate of a swordsman named Kyojiro Terashima.

yagyu
© Shinzo Tomi, LEED Publishing
Tomi launched the Yagyu (Yagyū Renya Bugeichō) historical manga (image right) in 2001. The manga ended in its fifth compiled book volume in 2003. The now defunct JManga website published the manga online digitally in English.

Nanjo was the original creator of Takayuki Yamaguchi's Shigurui manga, which inspired a television anime in 2007.

Source: Comic Ran April issue

