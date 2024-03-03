Panda Taisō Picture Books Get 3D Web Anime Shorts

First episode titled "Banana" launched on Saturday

Satoshi Iriyama's Panda Taisō (Panda Gymnastics) picture books are being adapted into a 3D CG animation series titled Panda Narikiri Taisō (a mixing of the words "Panda Narikiritai" or "I Want to Completely Become a Panda" and "Panda Taisō" or "Panda Gymnastics"), with the first episode released on Saturday on YouTube .

The first episode titled "Banana" is now available on the Touani Park YouTube channel. The video has English subtitles that can be toggled on.

Toei Animation is producing the series.

Image via PR Times © いりやまさとし・講談社／東映アニメーション

Kodansha publishes the Panda Taisō book series, which has sold over 330,000 copies. The book series includes titles such as Panda Oyako Taisō , Panda Tomodachi Taisō , Panda Kazoe Taisō and many others.

The Touani Park YouTube channel has previously posted videos from the Oshiri Tantei series.