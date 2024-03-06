Shadow Corridor 2 Amano Yohira Horror Game Launches on Steam on March 29

Game also planned for Switch, PS4, PS5 release

Game developer Space Onigiri Game started streaming on Tuesday the second promotional video for its Shadow Corridor 2 Amano Yohira horror game, which reveals the game's March 29 launch on PC via Steam .

Steam describes the game:

Lost forever in the pitch black! But that's what makes it fun! The vast corridors covered in darkness change with each play. All you can do is run or hide from the frightening Apparitions. Use unique items and Karuta cards with special powers in your desperate search for an escape from the darkness!

The new game is also planned for release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Shadow Corridor 2 Amano Yohira features a new story, apparitions, items, and more randomly generated dungeons. The game also features the "Karuta System," where players collect Karuta cards that produce all kinds of special effects. Players can combine different Karuta cards and create their own playstyle.

The first Shadow Corridor game launched in Japan for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in March 2019. The game debuted digitally in the West for the Nintendo Switch in October 2021.

Source: Space Onigiri Game's X/Twitter account via Otakomu