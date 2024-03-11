Viral Hit TV Anime's New Promo Video Reveals April 10 Debut, Theme Songs

The Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event on Monday revealed that the television anime adaptation of storyboarder and writer Taejun Pak and artist Jung Hyun Kim 's Viral Hit webtoon series will premiere on April 10 in a new video. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Wild Boy" by MA55IVE THE RAMPAGE and the ending theme song "Viral Hack" by Crab Kani Club .

The event also revealed a new key visual.

Image via Viral Hit anime's Twitter account ©PTJ cartoon company･金正賢/LDF･喧嘩独学製作委員会

The anime will air on Fuji TV 's Ultra+ programming block under the title Kenka Dokugaku (the Japanese title of the webtoon).

Image via Viral Hit anime's website ©PTJ cartoon company･金正賢/LDF･喧嘩独学製作委員会

will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. It will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime stars:

Masakazu Hishida ( Fairy Ranmaru , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm ) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru . Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Land of the Lustrous ) is overseeing the series scripts, Satomi Miyazaki ( Tomodachi Game ) is designing the characters, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga ) is composing the music. Slow Curve is producing the series.

Webtoon describes the story:

Scrawny high school student Hobin Yu is probably the last guy you'd expect to star in a NewTube channel that revolves around fighting. But after following some advice from a mysterious NewTube channel, Hobin is soon knocking out guys stronger than him and raking in more money than he could have ever dreamed of. Can Hobin keep this up, or will he eventually meet his match?

The webtoon launched in Korean in November 2019. Webtoon began publishing the series in English in October 2020, and has published 207 chapters as of March 5. In Japan the webtoon runs on the LINE Manga app.

Taejun Pak is also the author of Lookism and is the CEO of PTJ Comics.