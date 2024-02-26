News
Viral Hit Anime Reveals Main Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime adaptation of storyboarder and writer Taejun Pak and artist Jung Hyun Kim's Viral Hit webtoon series revealed the anime's cast and a character promotional video on Monday.
The anime stars:
Masakazu Hishida (Fairy Ranmaru, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru. Toshiya Ono (The Promised Neverland, Land of the Lustrous) is overseeing the series scripts, Satomi Miyazaki (Tomodachi Game) is designing the characters, and Yutaka Yamada (Tokyo Ghoul, Vinland Saga) is composing the music. Slow Curve is producing the series.
Webtoon describes the story:
Scrawny high school student Hobin Yu is probably the last guy you'd expect to star in a NewTube channel that revolves around fighting. But after following some advice from a mysterious NewTube channel, Hobin is soon knocking out guys stronger than him and raking in more money than he could have ever dreamed of. Can Hobin keep this up, or will he eventually meet his match?
The webtoon launched in Korean in November 2019. Webtoon began publishing the series in English in October 2020, and has published 205 chapters as of February 20. In Japan the webtoon runs on the LINE Manga app.
Taejun Pak is also the author of Lookism and is the CEO of PTJ Comics.
Sources: Viral Hit anime's website, Comic Natalie