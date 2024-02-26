×
News
Viral Hit Anime Reveals Main Cast Members

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Satoshi Niwa plays protagonist Kota Shimura

The official website for the television anime adaptation of storyboarder and writer Taejun Pak and artist Jung Hyun Kim's Viral Hit webtoon series revealed the anime's cast and a character promotional video on Monday.

The anime stars:

Satoshi Niwa as protagonist Kota Shimura
Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kanegon
Fairouz Ai as Aki Yashio
Yui Ishikawa as Kaho Asamiya
Shunsuke Takeuchi as Hamaken
Kaito Ishikawa as Reo Shinjo
Yoshino Aoyama as Rumi Meguro
Yūichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Ōgi
Tomokazu Sugita as TOU-KEI
kenka-kv
Image via Viral Hit anime's website
©PTJ cartoon company･金正賢/LDF･喧嘩独学製作委員会
The anime will premiere in April on Fuji TV's Ultra+ programming block under the title Kenka Dokugaku (the Japanese title of the webtoon). Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. It will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Masakazu Hishida (Fairy Ranmaru, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru. Toshiya Ono (The Promised Neverland, Land of the Lustrous) is overseeing the series scripts, Satomi Miyazaki (Tomodachi Game) is designing the characters, and Yutaka Yamada (Tokyo Ghoul, Vinland Saga) is composing the music. Slow Curve is producing the series.

Webtoon describes the story:

Scrawny high school student Hobin Yu is probably the last guy you'd expect to star in a NewTube channel that revolves around fighting. But after following some advice from a mysterious NewTube channel, Hobin is soon knocking out guys stronger than him and raking in more money than he could have ever dreamed of. Can Hobin keep this up, or will he eventually meet his match?

The webtoon launched in Korean in November 2019. Webtoon began publishing the series in English in October 2020, and has published 205 chapters as of February 20. In Japan the webtoon runs on the LINE Manga app.

Taejun Pak is also the author of Lookism and is the CEO of PTJ Comics.

Sources: Viral Hit anime's website, Comic Natalie

