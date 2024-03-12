Exoprimal Game Gets Mega Man Collaboration

Action game previously collaborated with Street Fighter 6 , Monster Hunter game series

CAPCOM announced on Monday during the CAPCOM Highlights Day 2 livestream that the Exoprimal team-based action game will have a collaboration with CAPCOM 's Mega Man game series.

The collaboration will feature Mega Man -themed exosuit skins and emotes, as well as a special collaboration mission with an "infamous" boss character. The video teases the Yellow Devil boss in addition to Air Man.

The company also teased further updates for season 4 of the game including new data variant exosuits with new rigs and modules and new game modes.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in July 2023. The game was available on launch day on Xbox Game Pass.

Set in the near-future of 2040, Exoprimal casts players as soldiers armed with powered armor exosuits fighting against waves of dinosaurs, who come to our world through portals known as "vortexes." The artificial intelligence Leviathan is able to predict where vortexes will emerge, and will guide players throughout the game. Players have to stem the tide of a variety of rampaging dinosaurs, and can take on different roles in combat depending on their exosuit, which they can switch out of freely even while in combat.