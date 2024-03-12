News
Manga Up! Global Adds Cha Kurii's See Only Me Me Me Me Me in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Kurii launched comedy manga in 2016
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global added Cha Kurii's See Only Me Me Me Me Me (Mememememememememe Menhera) manga in English on Tuesday.
Manga UP! describes its story:
Fellas, is it normal for a girl to ask for baby twins on their 18th birthday? How about surprising you with a marriage certificate when your big day comes around? These are questions university freshman Yamada Junichi ponders after entering a relationship with a girl who shows her obsession—uh, “affection”—in questionable ways…
Cha Kurii (a.k.a. Kuriicha) launched the manga in Square Enix's Young Gangan in November 2016. Square Enix shipped the fourth compiled book volume of the manga in July 2023.
The author previously launched the +Tic Elder Sister manga in Young Gangan in September 2009. The series inspired a 12-episode original net anime in 2011.
Source: Email correspondence