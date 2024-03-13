Live-Action Sensei's Pious Lie Film Reveals More Cast, New Trailer, Theme Song Artist, Key Visual

The staff of the upcoming live-action film adaptation of Akane Torikai 's Sensei's Pious Lie ( Sensei no Shiroi Uso ) manga revealed new cast and the theme song "Dokuhaku" (Monologue) by Yama in a new trailer. A new poster was also revealed.

Image via Sensei's Pious Lie Twitter account

HiHi Jets member Sōya Igari plays Yuki Niizuma, a student in Misuzu Hara's class. Ayaka Miyoshi plays Minako Fuchino, Misuzu's best friend and complete opposite. Shunsuke Kazama will play Masami Hayato, Minako's fiancé.

Other cast members include Momoko Tanabe , Sora Inoue , Yuka Itaya , Bengal, Ryōko Kobayashi , Reiko Mori, and Motohiro Yoshida.

Nao Honda ( My Broken Mariko , Haruka no Sue ) stars as the high school teacher Misuzu Hara.

The film screens in theaters on July 5

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Misuzu Hara is a quiet, reserved 24-year-old high school teacher whose world is turned upside down after her friend's fiancé rapes her. Her attempt to connect with one of her students, himself a victim of sexual trauma, results in an unlikely romance, and the repercussions of these events affect everyone around them in often unpredictable ways.

Kôichirô Miki ( Yowamushi Pedal ) is directing the film with a screenplay by Naoko Adachi. Sensei's Pious Lie is the first work that Miki personally aspired to adapt, and he has been developing the project for seven years.

In addition, the film will play in a new "three-screen" format in two theaters in Tokyo and Kumamoto. The ultra wide format can run different footage on each screen, such as additional sequences that are not part of the main story.

Torikai launched the manga series in Kodansha 's Morning two in 2013. Kodansha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume in October 2017. Kodansha USA shipped the fourth volume in English in October 2022.