Shōichi Taguchi's The Pension Life Vampire Manga Ends

Final compiled volume of manga ships on April 4

© Shōichi Taguchi, Shueisha

'smanga ended in its 24th chapter on Saturday. The fourth and final compiled volume of the manga will ship on April 4.

Taguchi launched the manga in April 2023 in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ . MANGA Plus released chapters of the manga in English as they released in Japan. It describes the manga:

Vampires and werewolves... One day, Eri, a "revision officer" who hunts down things that are said to resent mankind, wanders into a pension run by a mysterious girl. The encounter between a girl whose existence was denied and a legendary vampire. She won't change the world, but she can become kind. A heartwarming house administration comedy begins now!

Shueisha shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on March 4.

Source: Shonen Jump+