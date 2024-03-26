1st Girls & Panzer das Finale Novel 'Temporarily' Pulled From Sale on Release Day

Due to production circumstances,will not release novel now, but may do so later

'simprint announced that the first novel volume adapting thefilm series has been "temporarily" pulled from sale on Monday, the same day it was scheduled for release. The company stated that this was due to various circumstances of the production process.may release the novelization in the future, but there are no set plans yet. Kadokawa and MF Bunko's website pages for the novel have been removed.

The fourth film in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film serie opened in Japan on October 6.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.

The third film opened in Japanese theaters in March 2021. The film features six more schools competing on three additional battlegrounds.

The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.



