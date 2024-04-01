News
Atlus, Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord Game Sells 500,000 Copies Worldwide
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Tactical fantasy RPG launched for Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X|S on March 8
The official website of Atlus revealed that it and Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord game has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide (includes packaged version shipped and download version sold worldwide), and started streaming the game's "Accolade Trailer" on Monday.
Atlus released the game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S on March 8 worldwide.
Vanillaware describes the game:
Liberate your kingdom, reclaim your destiny- From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style.
The tactical fantasy role-playing game features overworld exploration and battles with over 60 characters and five nations.
Sources: Atlus' website, Famitsu.com