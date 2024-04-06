Episodes of Anime from Crunchyroll's Spring Season Leak Online Ahead of Official Premiere

The first episodes of the upcoming Sound! Euphonium 3 ; Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers ; Unnamed Memory ; KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 ; Gods' Games We Play ; The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases ; As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World ; and Astro Note anime have leaked online ahead of their official premiere dates. All of the anime are streaming this spring season on Crunchyroll . In the case of Sound! Euphonium 3 and KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the first two episodes have leaked online.

Crunchyroll shared with ANN that it is "aware of some content leaks ahead of the Spring season." The company added, "We are currently investigating the source of the leaks and can't comment further at this time."

Gods' Games We Play and The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiered on Monday, and Astro Note premiered on Friday. The premiere dates for the anime that have not yet aired in Japan are April 7 for Sound! Euphonium 3 and As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World ; April 8 for Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers ; April 9 for Unnamed Memory ; and April 10 for KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 .

Sometimes, anime will get early screenings in theaters or at conventions. For instance, the Sound! Euphonium 3 anime's first two episodes screened in Tokyo on March 16 and in Kyoto on March 17. In addition, Crunchyroll hosted an early screening for the first two episodes of KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , and the first episode of Gods' Games We Play , Astro Note , and The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases , among others, at this year's Sakura Con event on March 29-31. Crunchyroll also hosted screenings of all the anime that have leaked so far, among others, at the Puerto Rico Comic Con event on March 29-31.

Thanks to Blanchimont for the news tip.

Source: Email correspondence