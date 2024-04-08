News
Karin Anzai Draws 1-Shot Manga in The Hana to Yume Magazine
posted on by Anita Tai
Kaoru Inai to write story
This year's ninth issue of Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Friday It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love manga creator Karin Anzai will team up with Kaoru Inai for a new one-shot manga in the publisher's The Hana to Yume magazine's special 50th anniversary issue on April 24. Anzai is drawing the manga and Inai is in charge of the original story.
稲井先生とのコラボ読切で作画を担当させていただきます…！！🙇— 安斎かりん (@anzaikarin_info) April 5, 2024
まさに50周年記念にふさわしいよみきりになっておりますのでお楽しみに😭🙏✨
もうちょっと近くなったらまた予告カットとかお披露目したい〜🫶 pic.twitter.com/N7dL9AL8sH
Azai launched It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love (Kao Dake ja Suki ni Narimasen) in Hana to Yume in 2020. Hakusensha shipped the 10th volume in March 19. Comikey licensed the series in English in 2021.
Source: Hana to Yume issue 9