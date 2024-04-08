Karin Anzai Draws 1-Shot Manga in The Hana to Yume Magazine

Kaoru Inai to write story

This year's ninth issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Friday It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love manga creator Karin Anzai will team up with Kaoru Inai for a new one-shot manga in the publisher's The Hana to Yume magazine's special 50th anniversary issue on April 24. Anzai is drawing the manga and Inai is in charge of the original story.

Azai launched It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love ( Kao Dake ja Suki ni Narimasen ) in Hana to Yume in 2020. Hakusensha shipped the 10th volume in March 19. Comikey licensed the series in English in 2021.