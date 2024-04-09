Netflix Lists Shaman King Flowers Anime for April 21

Sequel anime premiered on January 9

Netflix is listing Shaman King Flowers , the sequel to the recent television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga, for streaming beginning April 21. ANN can confirm the listing is currently available in the United States and Canada.

The anime premiered January 9 on the TV Tokyo channel and aired for 13 episodes.

The anime stars:

Takeshi Furuta ( Utano☆Princesama Legend Star ) returned from the last anime to direct the anime at Bridge . Shoji Yonemura also returned for the series scripts, while Mayuko Yamamoto replaced Satohiko Sano in designing the characters. Nana Mizuki , the voice of Tamao Tamamura, performed the anime's opening theme song "Turn the World." Sumire Uesaka , the voice of Alumi Niumbirch, performed the ending theme song "Dear Panta Rhei."

Takei launched Shaman King Flowers — the sequel manga centering around Hana — in Jump X magazine in 2012, and he ended it in the magazine's final issue in 2014. Takei then launched the new Shaman King The Super Star spinoff in 2017, although he put it on hiatus in September 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes both manga in English.

The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in August 2022. The anime ended with 52 episodes.

The anime adapted all 35 volumes of the original manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Source: Netflix via @WTK