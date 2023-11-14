Shaman King Flowers Anime's Ad Reveals Opening Song, January 9 Debut

The official website for Shaman King Flowers , the sequel to the recent television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga, started streaming a new commercial on Tuesday. The commercial revealed the anime's opening theme song "Turn the World" by Nana Mizuki , the voice of the character Tamao Tamamura in the series. The video also revealed the anime's January 9 premiere.

The anime will premiere on January 9 on the TV Tokyo channel at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 10 at midnight JST or January 9 at 10:00 a.m. EST). It will then run on BS TV Tokyo .

© 武井宏之・講談社／SHAMAN KING FLOWERS Project.

The anime stars:

Previously announced returning cast includes:

Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura

as Tamao Tamamura Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi

as Ponchi Noriaki Kanze as Konchi

as Konchi Masahiko Tanaka as Ryūnosuke Umemiya

as Ryūnosuke Umemiya Wataru Takagi as Tokagerō

as Tokagerō Yōko Hikasa (who is also voicing the main lead Hana Asakura) as Yoh Asakura

(who is also voicing the main lead Hana Asakura) as Yoh Asakura Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura

as Anna Asakura Minami Takayama as Hao

The anime's new cast and characters are:

Takeshi Furuta ( Utano☆Princesama Legend Star ) is returning from the last anime to direct the anime at Bridge . Shoji Yonemura is also back in charge of the series scripts, while Mayuko Yamamoto is replacing Satohiko Sano in designing the characters.

Other staff members include:

Takei launched Shaman King Flowers — the sequel manga centering around Hana — in Jump X magazine in 2012, and he ended it in the magazine's final issue in 2014. Takei then launched the new Shaman King The Super Star spinoff in 2017, although he put it on hiatus in September 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes both manga in English.

The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in August 2022. The anime ended with 52 episodes.

The anime adapted all 35 volumes of the original manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.