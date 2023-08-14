News
Shaman King Flowers Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Additional Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Shaman King Flowers, the sequel to the recent television anime of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga, revealed on Tuesday the first promotional video and additional cast.
The newly announced cast includes:
The returning cast from the previous anime includes:
The anime stars:
The anime will premiere in January 2024.
Takeshi Furuta (Utano☆Princesama Legend Star) is returning from the last anime to direct the anime at Bridge. Shoji Yonemura is also back in charge of the series scripts, while Mayuko Yamamoto is replacing Satohiko Sano in designing the characters.
Other staff members include:
- Over Soul Design: Toshiumi Iizumi, Satoshi Mutsuda
- Prop Design: Yuji Shibata
- Art Director/Art Design: Jin'ya Kimura
- Color Key Artist: Natsuko Otsuka
- Compositing Director of Photography: Teruyuki Kawase
- Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto
- Music: Yuki Hayashi (2021's Shaman King, My Hero Academia, Haikyu!!, Gundam Build Fighters)
- Sound Director: Masafumi Mima
- Music Production: King Records
Takei launched Shaman King Flowers — the sequel manga centering around Hana — in Jump X magazine in 2012, and he ended it in the magazine's final issue in 2014. Takei then launched the new Shaman King The Super Star spinoff in 2017, although he put it on hiatus in September 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes both manga in English.
The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in August 2022. The anime ended with 52 episodes.
The anime adapted all 35 volumes of the original manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.
Sources: Shaman King Flowers anime's website, Comic Natalie