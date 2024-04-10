Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Game's Trailer Previews Adventure Mode

Game launches for Switch on June 25

Sega began streaming a new trailer for the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble game for Nintendo Switch on Wednesday, highlighting the game's Adventure Mode.

There is a solo and local co-op mode with up to four players.

The trailer also showed one stage from each of the five worlds: Banana Farm, Rose Garden, Floating City, Golden Temple, and Stone Valley.

The game is scheduled for a June 25 release. Players who pre-order the game will receive the Banana Suit as a bonus.

The game will feature online play for up to 16 players at once, 200 new stages with multiplayer support, customizable characters and Monkey Balls, a new Spin Dash technique, and new Race, Banana Hunt, and Robot Smash modes.

The Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania game — an HD remaster of the Super Monkey Ball , Super Monkey Ball 2 , and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe games in a single compilation — launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in October 2021.