Sega Reveals Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Game for Switch

Sega announced on Wednesday during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on Wednesday the new Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble game for Nintendo Switch. The game is scheduled for a June 25 release. The company streamed a trailer:

The game will feature online play for up to 16 players at once, 200 new stages with multiplayer support, customizable characters and Monkey Balls, a new Spin Dash technique, and new Race, Banana Hunt, and Robot Smash modes.

The Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania game — an HD remaster of the Super Monkey Ball , Super Monkey Ball 2 , and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe games in a single compilation — launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in October 2021.