Keiko Sakano, Mitsuru Yūki to Launch Short-term Series Manga on April 19

This year's ninth issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on April 5 that Keiko Sakano ( Fiancée of the Wizard ) and Mitsuru Yūki ( Onmyōji, Abe no Seimei ) will launch a new short-term series Mamorikatana no Uta -Mamorikatana no Ichimonji (Song of the Guardian Sword -The Straight Line of the Guardian Sword) in the magazine on April 19.

The story takes place in the capital city Shinto Tokyou where humans and monsters live together. The protagonist Uta is bid by her grandmother to find the Makibara Clan, whose household staff were all dismissed recently by the landlord Rinnosuke. The city has also been plagued by series of disappearances involving people being spirited away.

Sakano serialized the Fiancée of the Wizard ( Mahō Tsukai no Konyakusha ) manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website and app in August 2017, and ended it in January 2020. Kadokawa published the fourth and final compiled book volume shipped in February 2020. Yen Press licensed the series digitally and for print in February 2020. Yen Press shipped the fourth volume in February 2021.

Nakamura launched the original novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2013. Ichijinsha released the first volume with Sakano's illustrations in November 2015, and the 14th volume shipped in December 2022.

Yūki published the first Onmyōji, Abe no Seimei book in the series in 2010, and the fifth book debuted in 2017. The first two books in the series were released in tankōbon format with art by Sakura Asagi (the illustrator for Yuuki's Shonen Onmyouji series). They were later re-released in bunko format with new art by Natsuo Ito in 2013 and 2016, and the novel series then continued with that format and illustrator.

Yuuki's long-running Shonen Onmyouji novel series launched in 2002, and is ongoing with 53 volumes. A 26-episode television anime adaptation aired from 2006 to 2007. Geneon released the series on DVD, and Funimation later re-released it on DVD in 2009.

