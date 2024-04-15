Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Quest of Memories Console Game Launches on June 20

The official Twitter account of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Quest of Memories console game announced on Sunday that the game will launch worldwide except China on June 20.

Image via Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Quest of Memories Twitter account © Rifujinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei II Production Committee © bushiroad

Bushiroad Games will release the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Lancarse is developing the game.

Bushiroad describes the game:

Relive the classic story of the TV anime “ Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ” and also enjoy new scenarios original in the game! Be ready to dive deeper in the adventures of Rudeus, Eris and Ruijerd! In addition, the undepicted story of Roxy and her fellows will be unveiled, as the adventure of Roxy, Elinalise and Talhand searching for Rudeus will be included in the game!

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.