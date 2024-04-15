T・P BON Anime's Trailer Previews Theme Songs, Time Travel Scenes

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for T・P BON , the first anime series adatptation of the T・P BON ( Time Patrol Bon ) manga by Doraemon co-creator Fujiko F. Fujio , on Monday. The video highlights the the show's time traveling story, particularly scenes from the Bronze Age, the Middle Ages, World War II, and beyond. The trailer also previews the anime's theme songs, but does not reveal the title or artists for the songs.

Image via Netflix Anime's Twitter account © Netflix

Netflix

The anime is debuting onglobally with its first season on May 2 and the second season on July 17.

Netflix describes the science-fiction adventure story:

An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people's lives during historical events that happen across different eras and locations around the globe.

Masahiro Ando ( Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow , Sword of the Stranger ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Michiru Oshima ( Little Witch Academia ) is composing the music.

Akihisa Wakayama plays the main character Bon Namihira and Atsumi Tanezaki plays Ream Stream, another Time Patrol member.

Other cast members include:

Fujio serialized the manga's first part in 1978-1979 in Ushio Publishing 's Monthly Shōnen World magazine, followed by the second part in 1980-1983 and the third part in 1984-1986 in the same magazine. The manga already inspired an anime special in 1989. December 1 was the 90th anniversary of the birth of Hiroshi Fujimoto , who created manga under the pen name Fujiko F. Fujio .