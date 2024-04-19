Suda51 to be Keynote Speaker at MomoCon 2024

Image via MomoCon

The staff of MomoCon 2024 announced on Thursday that game developer andfounder Goichi "Suda51" Suda will be the keynote speaker at the event. The event will take place from May 24-27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Suda51's game studio Grasshopper Manufacture released the No More Heroes III game for Nintendo Switch in August 2021. The game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October 2022. Suda51 and Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro's Hotel Barcelona game will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via Steam in 2024.

Suda51's other games include Killer7, No More Heroes, Lollipop Chainsaw, The Silver Case, Killer is Dead , and Let It Die . Suda51 previously attended MomoCon in 2019. He attended the event in 2018, where he announced the PC version of his Killer7 game. Suda51's studio, Grasshopper Manufacture , celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

Source: Press release