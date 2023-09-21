Suda51, Swery65's Hotel Barcelona Game Reveals Trailer, 2024 Release

The Xbox live stream for Tokyo Game Show unveiled a new trailer for Goichi "Suda51" Suda and Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro's Hotel Barcelona game on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's 2024 release date on Xbox Series X|S. Update: The game will also release for PlayStation 5 and Steam in 2024.

The trailer is the first time the game has been shown since its initial 2019 announcement by Gōichi Suda and Hidetaka Suehiro. The sidescrolling game is set in an American summer camp, with the player confronting serial killers in a timeloop plot. The game's aesthetic draws from both anime and 80s and 90s American horror and slasher movies.

Suda51's game studio Grasshopper Manufacture released the No More Heroes III game for Nintendo Switch in August 2021. The game launched for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October 2022.

Swery65 was a founding member of Access Games, where he began his career directing games with Spy Fiction . He went on to work on Deadly Premonition, Lord of Arcana , Lord of Apocalypse , and D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die . The developer resigned from Access Games and launched the game development company White Owls in 2016. He released his latest game, The Good Life , on PC, Xbox One, Switch, and PS4 in October 2021.

Source: Xbox TGS 2023 livestream