No More Heroes III Switch Game's Video Reveals August 27 Release Date

Game delayed from 2020 release due to COVID-19

Nintendo unveiled a new video for Grasshopper Manufacture 's No More Heroes III game for the Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The video reveals the game's August 27 release date.

Game developer and Grasshopper Manufacture founder Goichi "Suda51" Suda had announced in September that the game had been delayed from 2020 to 2021 due to delays in development from the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Artist Darick Robertson ( The Boys ) will provide illustrations for the game.

Robin Atkin Downes and Paula Tiso are reprising their roles as Travis Touchdown and Silvia Christel, respectively.

Grasshopper Manufacture released the first No More Heroes game for the Wii in 2007, and later for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. A sequel, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle , shipped on the Wii in 2010. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launched on the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in January 2019, and it also released on the PlayStation 4 and PC in October 2019.