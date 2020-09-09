No More Heroes III Game Delayed to 2021 Due to COVID-19

Also: The Boys comic illustrator Darick Robertson joins project

Game developer and Grasshopper Manufacture founder Goichi "Suda51" Suda announced on Thursday that Grasshopper Manufacture has delayed its No More Heroes III game to 2021, due to delays in development from the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The game was previously slated for the Ninntendo Switch this year.

In addition, Suda announced that artist Darick Robertson ( The Boys ) has joined the project and will provide illustrations for the game. Suda51 revealed the below illustration by Robertson, titled "Demzamtiger & His Master":

Robin Atkin Downes and Paula Tiso are reprising their roles as Travis Touchdown and Silvia Christel, respectively.

Grasshopper Manufacture released the first No More Heroes game for the Wii in 2007, and later for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. A sequel, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle , shipped on the Wii in 2010. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launched on the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in January 2019, and it also released on the PlayStation 4 and PC last October.

Source: Suda51's Twitter account (link 2)