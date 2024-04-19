Voice Actor Takuya Eguchi's Egumi Legacy Card Game Gets Anime

Eguchi designed characters, established worldview for card game released in 2022

Happinet announced on Friday that TAKALAKA and voice actor Takuya Eguchi 's Egumi Legacy card game is inspiring an anime.

Image courtesy of Happinet ©2024エグミレガシー/江口拓也

Masa Mori ( Kaishain, Obey Me! , A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs ) is directing and writing the anime. Katsuya Kitano is also writing the script along with Mori. Studio Outrigger is planning and producing the project, and agency 81 Produce is cooperating on production. Eguchi will voice a character (or characters) in the anime.

TAKALAKA and Eguchi released the Egumi Legacy card game as the 10th project in their collaborative EGUMI brand in summer 2022. The brand also includes clothing and other merchandise.

Eguchi is in charge of the worldview and original character designs for the card game. In the card game, players are explorers who go on an adventure to find the titular "Egumi Legacy" before the fall of civilization.

In the anime, there exists a floating island in the ocean called Egu Island. On the island, the only entertainment is a songstress named "End of the World." The inhabitants of the island spend their days entranced by her singing. But one day their lives are upended by the disappearance of End of the World. Afterward, the island overflows with anger, doubt, and anxiety. A great war breaks out over End of the World and the Egumi Legacy.

Source: Press release