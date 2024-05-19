Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions -Commitments to Dawn- Manga Ends in June

Series launched in March 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Square Enix, Hinano Mitsuki

The June issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed on Friday that Hinano Mitsuki 's Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions -Commitments to Dawn- manga, based on the game by Square Enix , will end in the next issue on June 18.

In the "friendship bonding simulation adventure" game, characters who can control a chemical element are known as “Shikenkan.” The story follows the characters as they attempt to avert the end of the world through chemical bonding during the course of 50 days. The game began with 45 story routes with 90 different endings.

The manga began serializing semi-monthly on the Manga UP! service in March 2023. A novel was launched on the same day. The Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions -Fragments from Dusk- novel then shipped in June 2023. Naruki Nagakawa and You Asahi wrote the novel.

Mitsuki draws the manga, Suou is credited with the character designs, Naruki Nagakawa and You Asahi are credited with the script, and Square Enix is credited with planning. The manga's first volume shipped in November 2023.

The game launched in June 2023 for Nintendo Switch, and in August 2023 for iOS and Android.

The game is also receiving a stage play adaptation, which ran in Tokyo from May 7-13 and is running in Osaka from May 17-19.

