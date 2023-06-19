Square Enix's Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions Game Streams Final Trailer

Square Enix started streaming the final trailer for its Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions game on Monday.

The game will launch on June 29 for Nintendo Switch, and this summer for iOS and Android.

In the "friendship bonding simulation adventure" game, characters who can control a chemical element are known as “Shikenkan.” The story follows the characters as they attempt to avert the end of the world through chemical bonding during the course of 50 days. The game will begin with 45 story routes with 90 different endings.

The main game will offer four characters for 3,300 yen (about US$25). Players can obtain six more characters by download for 1,100 yen (about US$8.50) each.

The game's Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions -Commitments to Dawn- manga is serializing semi-monthly on the Manga UP! service. Hinano Mitsuki is drawing the manga.

The Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions -Fragments from Dusk- novel is serializing weekly. Naruki Nagakawa and You Asahi are writing the novel.

The game's manga and novel simultaneously launched on March 26 at midnight in Japan (March 25 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).