Ayaka Matsumoto's Unexpectedly Naught Fukami BL Manga Gets Anime Adaptation by AnimeFesta

AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) announced the anime adaptation of Ayaka Matsumoto's Unexpectedly Naught Fukami (Yatara Yarashii Fukami-kun ) manga under AnimeFesta 's toridori boys love brand on Tuesday. A teaser promotional video debuted on the same day:.

© Ayaka Matsumoto, Suiseisha

Kaji's well-liked, but he sercretly rates everyone and looks down on them. On a business trip with Fukami, Kaji gives him a flat 0. However, after a bath, Fukami transforms into a completely different person! Thus begins the obstinate relationship of a playboy narcissist and a deceivingly frumpily dressed, hot bodied otaku !

distributes the manga in English. Online manga servicealso publishes the manga and describes the story:

Matsumoto launched the manga on WWWave Corporation 's ComicFesta website in 2022. Suiseisha will publish the manga's second compiled book volume on July 18.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was The Perfect Prince Loves Me, His Rival?! ( Ateuma Chara no Kuse Shite, Spadali Ōji ni Chōai Sarete Imasu. ), the anime of Ao Yūki 's manga of the same name. AnimeFesta started streaming the first episode of the anime's premium version on March 15. The broadcast version premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 7.

Source: toridori's X/Twitter account via Ota-suke