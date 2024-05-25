Osamu Ishiwata's Odds VS! Manga Gets Spinoff on June 4

Image via Amazon © Osamu Ishiwata, Futabasha

Odds VS! Gaiden Hana x Hana

This year's 11th issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that the magazine will publish a side-story manga for'scycling manga titledin the magazine's next issue on June 4. Ishiwata had stated on X/Twitter on May 1 that he was writing a short spinoff series that would be published in June.

Ishiwata launched the Odds VS! manga in Manga Action in 2014, and ended it in November 2023. Futabasha published the manga 31st and final compiled book volume on January 26.

Odds VS! is a sequel to Odds GP! , which JManga (now defunct) published in English in 2011.

Ishiwata launched Odds in Shogakukan 's Young Sunday in 2006, with the final chapter publishing in YS Special in September 2008 after Young Sunday ended publication. A sequel titled Odds GP! was then published in YS Special from 2008 - 2009.

