Osamu Ishiwata's Odds VS! Manga Ends in November

Original Odds manga launched in 2006

Image via Amazon Japan © Osamu Ishiwata, Futabasha

This year's 21st issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine revealed on Tuesday Osamu Ishiwata 's Odds VS! manga will end in the 22nd issue, which ships on November 7.

Ishiwata launched the series in Manga Action in 2014. Futabansha published the 30th compiled book volume on July 27. Odds VS! is a sequel to Odds GP! , which JManga (now defunct) published in English in 2011.

Ishiwata launched Odds in Shogakukan 's Young Sunday in 2006, with the final chapter publishing in YS Special in September 2008 after Young Sunday ended publication. A sequel titled Odds GP! was then published in YS Special from 2008 - 2009.

