Ryohei Saigan's Kamakura Monogatari Manga Resumes Serialization in Manga Action on June 4

© Ryohei Saigan, Futabasha

This year's 11th issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that'smanga will resume its serialization in the magazine's next issue on June 4.

The manga returns to the magazine after Futabasha 's Monthly Manga Town magazine ended its publication on December 5.

Several e-book publishers released the first compiled book volume of the manga in English in 2018, and Barnes & Noble listed the manga as "sold by" Media Do . Media Do describes the manga's story:

Kamakura Monogatari follows the mystery writer Masakazu Isshiki and his young bride, Akiko, on their heart-warming life in Kamakura--but it's not all fun and games! Masakazu and Akiko get caught up in a series of msyterious events on right after another that require all their wits and sleuthing skills to solve. Full of mysteries and romance, this charming story was chosen as the grand prize winner in the 2015 Manga Translation Battle, and was even turned into a movie in 2017!

Saigan launched the manga in Manga Action magazine in 1984, before moving it to Monthly Manga Town in 2000. Futabasha published the manga's 36th volume in September 2021. The latest volume of the manga's "Fūfu-hen" (Couple Arc) will publish on July 8. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation titled Destiny - Kamakura Monogatari , which opened in Japan in 2017.