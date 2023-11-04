Crayon Shin-chan Manga's Monthly Manga Town Magazine to End Publication

The December issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Manga Town magazine announced on Saturday that the magazine will end its publication in the next issue on December 5. The staff will announce in that final issue what will happen to its manga titles.

One of the magazine's titles, its flagship manga Shin Crayon Shin-chan (New Crayon Shin-chan), will serialize future chapters on the expanded, "next-generation" Manga Crayon Shinchan website. Futabasha will also continue publishing the manga's compiled book volumes and tie-in publications.

The four-panel manga magazine launched on November 5, 2000 as a rebadging of Crayon Shinchan Tokushū-gō, a special spinoff from Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine. The current iteration of the Crayon Shin-chan manga , Shin Crayon Shin-chan , launched in the same magazine on August 5, 2010. ( Yoshito Usui launched the original Crayon Shin-chan manga in Manga Action in 1990.)

