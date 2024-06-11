×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Manga Up! Global Adds Otaku x Gal Manga

posted on by Alex Mateo
Souchu, 138 Neko launched manga in December 2022

535_.png
Image courtesy of Manga UP!
© Souchu, 138 Neko, Square Enix
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global added artist Souchu and writer 138 Neko's Otaku x Gal (Gal ni Yasashii Otaku-kun) manga in English on Tuesday.
Otakura is a nerdy otaku and Narumi is a popular gal—two students from complete opposite ends of the high school social hierarchy. Their paths unexpectedly cross when Narumi asks Otakura to use his crafty skills to help with her many hobbies! An otaku comes to understand a gal's interests in this high school rom-com!

Souchu and 138 Neko debuted the manga on Square Enix's Gangan Online website in December 2022. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume on December 12.

138 Neko launched the original novel series on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in February 2022. The light novel series with illustrations by Nanami Narumi and original character designs by Souchu launched in April 2023. The second volume shipped on December 28.

Source: Email correspondence

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives