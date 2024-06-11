News
Manga Up! Global Adds Otaku x Gal Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global added artist Souchu and writer 138 Neko's Otaku x Gal (Gal ni Yasashii Otaku-kun) manga in English on Tuesday.
138 Neko launched the original novel series on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in February 2022. The light novel series with illustrations by Nanami Narumi and original character designs by Souchu launched in April 2023. The second volume shipped on December 28.
Otakura is a nerdy otaku and Narumi is a popular gal—two students from complete opposite ends of the high school social hierarchy. Their paths unexpectedly cross when Narumi asks Otakura to use his crafty skills to help with her many hobbies! An otaku comes to understand a gal's interests in this high school rom-com!
Souchu and 138 Neko debuted the manga on Square Enix's Gangan Online website in December 2022. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume on December 12.
Source: Email correspondence