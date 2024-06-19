Chi's Sweet Summer Vacation 3D CG Anime's New Video Reveals Theme Songs, July 19 Netflix Debut

The official website of Koneko no Chi Ponponra Natsuyasumi ( Chi's Sweet Summer Vacation ), the new 3DCG anime season of Kanata Konami 's Chi's Sweet Home and Chi's Sweet Adventure ( Koneko no Chi Ponponra Daibōken ) series, started streaming the new season's full promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's July 19 exclusive premiere on Netflix . The video also reveals and previews the opening theme song "Kokoro Makase" (Follow Your Heart) by kobasolo feat. KOPI , and the ending theme song "Myr" by Riko Tanaka .

Chi's Sweet Adventure

As seen in the video, Chi and her family visit Okinawa and meet other cats and a girl named Aina who lives there. The new season will feature a returning cast and staff from the previousanime.

Kiminori Kusano (character VFX lead artist for Captain Harlock ), who made his directorial debut with the series' first season, is returning to direct the new season at Marza Animation Planet . Misuzu Chiba ( Doraemon ) is again handling the series composition. Kenji Kondou ( Polar Bear's Café ) is composing the music with Kei Kawano .

The returning cast includes:

The new cast announced for the new season are:

The first Chi's Sweet Adventure 3DCG anime season premiered in Japan in October 2016. Amazon began streaming Chi's Sweet Adventure on its Anime Strike service with English subtitles in January 2017, and it also streamed an English dub . The second season premiered in April 2018. Amazon once again streamed the second season.

Konami launched the Chi's Sweet Home manga in Morning magazine in 2004, and she ended it in June 2015. Kodansha shipped the 12th and final volume in Japan in the same month. Vertical licensed the manga in 2009, and the company released the 12th volume in November 2015. The company also rereleased the series in three-in-one omnibus format.

The manga inspired two 2D television anime series in 2008 and 2009. Crunchyroll streamed the second television anime series, titled Chi's New Address , in various countries as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media licensed both seasons and released them on DVD.