Yuri Is My Job! Manga Extends Hiatus Indefinitely Due to Creator's Health

Manga has beeon on hiatus since May 17

Image via Amazon © Miman, Ichijinsha, Kodansha USA

The August issue of'smagazine gave an update on Tuesday regarding the current hiatus of's) manga. The notice stated that the hiatus is being extended indefinitely due to's health issues. The magazine will reveal the date of the manga's return at a later time. The manga has been on hiatus since the magazine's July issue on May 17, with the manga's 69th and latest chapter appearing in the previous issue on April 18.

In a statement made alongside the announcement, Miman said that her mental health has been deteriorating since February earlier this year, to the point that it has become difficult to write the manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Hime is a picture-perfect high school princess—she's admired by all and never trips up! So when she accidentally injures a café manager named Mai, she's willing to cover some shifts to keep her facade intact. To Hime's surprise, the café is themed after a private school where the all-female staff always puts on their best act for their loyal customers. However, under the guidance of the most graceful girl there, Hime can't help but blush and blunder! Beneath all the frills and laughter, Hime feels tension brewing as she finds out more about her new job and her budding feelings …

Miman launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in November 2016, and Ichijinsha published the 13th volume in Japan on January 17. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 12th volume in English on April 23.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.