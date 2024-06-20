×
Brave Bell Manga by ACMA:Game Author Ends

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Meebu, Okane launched manga in June 2023

bravebell
Image via Amazon
© Kodansha, Meebu, Okane
The 29th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine published the final chapter of Meebu and Okane's Brave Bell manga on Wednesday. The manga's fifth compiled book volume will ship in August, and the sixth and final volume will ship in September.

The manga centers on Sōji Sanada, a third-year high school student who is gifted with both intelligence and atheltic ability, as well as a kind heart that does not hesitate to help out someone in need. However, his family heads a yakuza group, which leads to Sōji constantly being socially shunned. While brooding on his predicament, he receives a letter that upends his life.

Meebu and Okane launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2023. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on Monday.

Artist Megumi and story creator Meebu launched the Acma:Game manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended it with the 22nd volume in April 2017. Kodansha's K MANGA service offers the manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action series that premiered on April 7, and will have a live-action film titled Acma:Game: Saigo no Kagi that will open on October 25.

Source: Weekly Shōnen Magazine issue 29

