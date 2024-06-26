News
Hiroyuki Nakano Steps Down as Weekly Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief
posted on by Anita Tai
Shueisha's Shonen Jump Magazine revealed in a press video on Tuesday that the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will change its editor-in-chief from Hiroyuki Nakano to associate editor Yū Saitō.
Nakano became the editor-in-chief for the magazine in July 2017, assuming the role from Yoshihisa Heishi. Heishi became editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2011 after Hisashi Sasaki stepped down from the role. Nakano was the 11th editor-in-chief of the magazine.
Seventie Two also reported that Nakano will take over as editor for Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga.
Shonen Jump+ editor-in-chief Shuhei Hosono announced on X/Twitter last week that he will take over as editor-in-chief for the MANGA Plus app. Shonen Jump+ editor Yūta Momiyama will take over as one of the editor-in-chiefs for Jump+.
Sources: Shonen Jump's official YouTube channel, Shuhei Hosono's X/Twitter account, Yūta Momiyama's X/Twitter account via Comicbook.com