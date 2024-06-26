Hiroyuki Nakano Steps Down as Weekly Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump Magazine revealed in a press video on Tuesday that the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will change its editor-in-chief from Hiroyuki Nakano to associate editor Yū Saitō .

Nakano became the editor-in-chief for the magazine in July 2017, assuming the role from Yoshihisa Heishi . Heishi became editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2011 after Hisashi Sasaki stepped down from the role. Nakano was the 11th editor-in-chief of the magazine.

Seventie Two also reported that Nakano will take over as editor for Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

Shonen Jump+ editor-in-chief Shuhei Hosono announced on X/ Twitter last week that he will take over as editor-in-chief for the MANGA Plus app. Shonen Jump+ editor Yūta Momiyama will take over as one of the editor-in-chiefs for Jump+.