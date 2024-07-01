New Rose of Versailles Anime Film's 2nd Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, Early 2025 Opening

The second teaser trailer and a new key visual for the new anime film of Riyoko Ikeda 's The Rose of Versailles manga debuted on Tuesday. The new teaser unveiled the film's cast and staff, and it also announced that the film will open in early 2025. (The teaser's provided English translation lists the opening in "early spring," but the original Japanese text can also mean the New Year's period.)

The film stars:

Miyuki Sawashiro as Oscar François de Jarjayes

as Oscar François de Jarjayes Aya Hirano as Marie Antoinette

as Marie Antoinette Toshiyuki Toyonaga as André Grandier

as André Grandier Kazuki Katō as Hans Axel von Fersen

Ai Yoshimura ( Daily Lives of High School Boys . My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) directs the film at MAPPA . Tomoko Komparu ( Ashita no Nadja , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% ) pens the script, and Mariko Oka ( First Love Monster , Hell Girl ) designs the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist ) serves as music producer, and is responsible for the music along with Kohta Yamamoto ( Kaina of the Great Snow Sea , 86 ).

Oscar François de Jarjayes, raised as the "son" and heir of a general's family, masquerades as a beautiful woman in men's clothing. Marie Antoinette arriving from neighboring Austria as a bride to become a noble and graceful queen.. Oscar's servant and childhood friend, the commoner André Grandier. Hans Axel von Fersen, a handsome and intelligent count from Sweden. They meet in Versailles, France in the prosperous late 18th Century and live their respective destinies beautifully while being tossed about by the tides of times.

The staff describes the story:

Ikeda serialized the original manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Margaret magazine from 1972 to 1973. The "story of love and destiny" is set in the intrigue-filled court of Queen Marie Antoinette before and during the upheavals of the French Revolution. Lady Oscar is a young woman raised as a man to serve in the palace guards.

Udon Entertainment began releasing the manga in English in December 2019, and has since released the entire manga in five omnibus volumes. Udon also released the The Rose of Versailles Episodes side story manga in 2023.

The manga inspired a 40-episode anime in 1979-1980 that Right Stuf released in North America in 2013 in two DVD sets. In addition to the television anime series, the manga inspired a 1990 animated film, a long-promised but unreleased animated film remake, perennial musicals by the all-female Takarazuka Revue since 1974, and a live-action 1978 French/Japanese film. More recently, DLE Inc. created authorized parody shorts with Flash animation. Discotek produced an HD remaster of the series, and the two-volume release shipped in April 2021 and on June 29.

The manga is inspiring the Shiritsu BeruBara Academy ~ Versailles no Bara Re*imagination~ (Private BeruBara Academy: Rose of Versailles Re*imagination) project from Otomate . The project had both an unspecified "screen adaptation" and a game adaptation simultaneously in the works.