Voice Actress Katsue Miwa Dies at 80 Due to Pulmonary Embolism

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Miwa voiced Perman No. 1 in Perman anime, Unico in The Fantastic Adventures of Unico

Image via Aoni Production
Voice actress Katsue Miwa died on June 19 due to pulmonary embolism. She was 80.

Her family held a private funeral.

Miwa voiced protagonist Mitsuo/Perman No. 1 in the 1967 television anime adaptation of Fujiko Fujio's Perman manga, and continued to voice the character in later subsequent anime adaptations. She voiced protagonist Wonder-kun in Mushi Production's Space Journey - The First Dream of Wonder-kun anime special. She voiced the titular Unico in Madhouse's 1981 anime film The Fantastic Adventures of Unico, as well as in the later Unico in the Island of Magic film. She later voiced Hirame Hirayama in Isao Takahata's Chie the Brat television anime.

Her other notable roles include Shōta Ōhara in Obake no Q-Taro, Fukusuke in the "Strange Tales of Meiji Machine Culture: Westerner's Invasion" short from the Robot Carnival anthology, and Jizō Honekami in Kurayami Santa. Her last anime role was Jinbat from Toei Animation's 60th anniversary anime film Popin Q.

Sources: Aoni Production, Oricon

