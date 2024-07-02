Transformers: Galactic Trials Racing Game Announced

Outright Games announced on Tuesday Transformers : Galactic Trials , a racing game for the Transformers franchise . The publisher will release the game for PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 11.

Players take control of either a Decepticon or Autobot and collect stolen Prime Relics along the race tracks to unlock new skills.

Outright Games released Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition , the game based on the Transformers: Earthspark animated series, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC in North and South America last October.