Transformers: Galactic Trials Racing Game Announced
posted on by Anita Tai
Game launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam on October 11
Outright Games announced on Tuesday Transformers: Galactic Trials, a racing game for the Transformers franchise. The publisher will release the game for PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 11.
Players take control of either a Decepticon or Autobot and collect stolen Prime Relics along the race tracks to unlock new skills.
Outright Games released Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition, the game based on the Transformers: Earthspark animated series, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC in North and South America last October.