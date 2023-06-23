Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition Game Launches for Xbox, PS4, PS5, Switch, PC in Fall 2023

Publisher Outright Games announced on Thursday that it will launch Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition , the game based on the Transformers: Earthspark animated series, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in North and South America in fall 2023. The company streamed a reveal trailer for the game.

The company describes the game's story:

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK - Expedition puts fans behind the wheel of the iconic hero Bumblebee, as he drifts, drives, and fights his way across a new but familiar world. The game aims to faithfully recreate the environment and feel of the ground-breaking animated series, as Bumblebee sets off on his own adventure to face a mysterious threat from his past and stop the series villain Dr. Meridian, aka "Mandroid", from recovering missing pieces of an ancient technology.

The game features the Terrans, new characters in the franchise who are the first Transformers to be born on Earth, as well as new original characters from the animated series. Players can explore three biomes as the character Bumblebee to complete quests and unlock new upgrades and abilities. The game also features characters such as Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp.

The Transformers: Earthspark animated series debuted exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States on November 11, and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. The show has 26 episodes.

The animated series follows a new species of Transformers who are trying to find their place and purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopt them.

Ant Ward ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ) and Nicole Dubuc ( Transformers : Rescue Bots ) were the show's executive producers, along with co-executive producer and developer Dale Malinowski ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ). Nickelodeon 's Conrad Montgomery and Entertainment One 's Mikiel Houser oversaw the show's production. Kari Rosenberg was the executive in charge of production and for eOne. Hasbro is credited as a production partner.

Source: Press release