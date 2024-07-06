Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict Anime Reveals October Premiere, Opening, Ending Theme Songs, Key Visual

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Aniplex revealed a new teaser trailer for the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict anime on Sunday, along with a key visual, and the opening and ending artists. The company also announced during the " Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict Panel - Presented by Viz Media " panel at Anime Expo the third cours will debut in October 2024.

The video previews the theme songs. SIX LOUNGE performs the opening theme song "Kotoba ni Sezu Tomo" (Even if You Don't Say It) and suisoh performs the ending theme song "Monochrome."

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict anime will air in October 2024.

The anime's first cours premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) premiered in the United States on Hulu , Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74

© Tite Kubo, Shueisha, Viz Media

Viz Media

Viz Media

launchedinin 2001, and ended it in August 2016.published the manga in North America digitally in English aspublished new chapters in Japan.also published the manga in print. The manga has 130 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 366 episodes from 2004 to 2012. Viz Media obtained the television and home video rights to the anime in 2006. The series premiered with an English dub in Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim that same year, and eventually aired all the episodes by 2014. Crunchyroll and Tubi TV are no longer streaming the original series, but Hulu is streaming the series.

The anime franchise also includes four films and two OVAs. Additionally, the franchise has also inspired video games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.

