Chinese-Animated Series 'A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized' Reveals More Japanese Cast, October Debut for 2nd Season

The official website for the Chinese-animated series adaptation of Kaisei Enomoto 's A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized ( Yowai 5000-nen no Sōshoku Dragon, Iware Naki Jaryū Nintei ) novel series revealed more cast members on Friday for the Japanese dub cast of the show's second season. The website also revealed the second season will debut in October in Japan.

Yui Ishikawa will play the Asga queen Vanessa (pictured right in below visual), and Iori Noguchi will play Vanessa's younger sister Rosetta (left in below visual).

©bilibili ©EK,S/K/KSH

produced the first season, which premiered onin July 2022.began streaming the series with English subtitles in August 2022. The Japanese-dubbed version premiered in January 2023.

Crunchyroll is also streaming the series and describes the story:

Desperate to defend her village from the demon king, Reiko offers herself to a 5,000-year-old dragon for his help in exchange, but the flame-breathing beast is vegetarian and a total weakling. Together they embark on a journey to take down the demon king. With her dragon comrade, Reiko claims that she's his disciple, able to draw from his infinite powers, but is it really from him?

Kaisei launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in June 2017, and published the latest chapter in June 2020. (Kaisei has since posted several short stories to commemorate the animated adaptation.) Kadokawa began publishing the novels with illustrations by Syugao in February 2018.

Murokouichi published a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine from 2018 to 2019. Square Enix published the fifth and final compiled volume in March 2020. Manga UP! is publishing the manga in English digitally.

Source: A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized animated series' website via Ota-Suke





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.